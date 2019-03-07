Disha Patani’s latest looks goes viral on Instagram : See Pics

Disha Patani is one of the most beautiful, sexy and hot divas of Bollywood industry. The gorgeous lady who is all set to entertain the huge audience who love and praise her beauty and talent, is also one of the lucky ladies who according to reports is dating Baaghi 2 co-star, Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani who broke the Internet on fire after posting her latest photoshoot pictures in hot red attire has won millions of hearts with her Calvin Klein bikini pictures.

Talking about the latest hot photo, Disha Patani in the latest viral picture is seen donning in a baby pink coloured sports bra which is perfectly coordinated with grey coloured treggings, white sweatshirt and sports shoes. With her blunt expression and curvy hair-do in the image, Disha Patani’s as always uber-hot picture has as always taken the Internet by storm. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the collage shared by one of Disha Patani’s fan pages on Instagram, see the sexy picture here: