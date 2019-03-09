Latest NewsPolitics

Congress leader quits party over party leaders demanding air strike proof

Mar 9, 2019, 10:15 pm IST
A senior Congress leader on Saturday resigned from the party saying demanding evidences of air strike made him feel ashamed.

In his resignation letter to party President Rahul Gandhi, spokesman Vinod Sharma said after the Congress demanded evidences of air strike, he was feeling ashamed to be known as Congressman.

Indian Air Force (IAF) had carried out an air stike in Pakistan’s Balakot region on February 22 following a suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy on February 14, which claimed lives of 40 troopers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Thereafter, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh had said the government should release the evidences of air strikes as the US did after killing Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in 2011.

“I was ashamed to be a Congress member. Thus, I resigned from the party,” Sharma said.

“The Congress has demoralised defence forces by demanding evidence of the air strike,” he said.

