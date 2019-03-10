KeralaLatest News

Kerala man arrested for harassing woman pilot

Mar 10, 2019, 07:18 am IST
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly harassing a Delhi-based woman pilot at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, police said.

Thiruvananthapuram resident Unnikrishnan was arrested by police late in the evening for making “sexually coloured comments” against the 26-year-old co-pilot of a public carrier while she was waiting for her vehicle at the airport premises on Friday night.

“He was arrested based on the complaint forwarded to us by the airport manager. On preliminary investigation, we came to know that he was drunk while driving at the airport. Further investigation is on,” a police official said.

Quoting the woman’s complaint, police said he had made the comments sitting inside his car and immediately drove away the vehicle.

The woman had noted down the car’s number. The case has been registered against the accused under Section 354A (making sexually coloured remarks) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

