Saudi Foreign Minister to visit India on Tomorrow

Mar 10, 2019, 06:17 am IST
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir will visit India on Monday to discuss some important follow-ups from the visit of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India last month.

During his visit, he will meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. This will be third meeting between the two leaders in over a fortnight. The two leaders had met during the OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters that the Saudi minister is visiting to discuss “some important follow-ups from the recent visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to India”.

The Saudi minister met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday in Islamabad.

Responding to query if he was coming as a mediator due to tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack, Mr Kumar said there has been no offer of any mediation from any country.

