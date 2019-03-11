Women Day : Superstar gifts his wife SUV worth 4 crore

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar surprised everyone by giving his wife a gift on the women day. The ‘Sandalwood Superstar’ gifted his wife Aswani an SUV worth 4 crore rupees. He gifted her the brand new SUV of ‘Lamborghini Urus’.

The super luxury SUV Urus is a flagship model of the luxury sports car maker Lamborghini. The company allotted only 25 pieces to sell in India.

The SUV has a 4-litre V8 Twin Turbo engine and has 650 bhp power and 850nm torque. The maximum speed of the Urus is 305 kilometre and the vehicle can reach a speed of 100 kilometres in just 3.6 seconds.