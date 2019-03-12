India successfully test fires Pinaka Guided Extended Range Rockets

DRDO on Monday successfully test-fired the Pinaka guided extended range rockets in Rajasthan’s Pokhran. The two rockets, which were tested using the guided Pinaka system, succeeded in hitting the 90-km mark. The success signals a boost in the efficiency of Pinaka system, as the rockets had touched the 70-km mark in their last trials, held in May, 2018.

“DRDO today successfully test fired the Guided PINAKA from Pokhran ranges. The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance kit comprising of an advanced navigation and control system. In both the missions, the weapon systems impacted the intended targets with high precision and achieved desired accuracies,” the statement issued by PIB.

“Telemetry Systems tracked and monitored the vehicle all through the flight path. All the mission objectives have been met. The indigenously developed Guided Pinaka by DRDO will significantly boost the capability of the artillery to make precision hits,” it further adds.

The successful trial of the guided Pinaka has reinforced the technological strength of the country in converting the unguided systems into weapons of high precision and accuracy, he said.

Pinaka has been developed jointly by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, the RCI, and the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, for the Indian Army. The PXE, Chandipur, provided the range and launch support.