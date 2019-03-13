Child Sexual Abuse: A Catholic Cardinal jailed

In Australia, a senior Catholic Cardinal has been jailed. Cardinal George Pell has been jailed for six years after being convicted of sexually abusing two boys.

The former Vatican treasurer is the most senior Catholic figure ever to be found guilty of sexual offences against children.

A jury found Pell guilty, last year, of abusing the 13-year-old choir boys in a Melbourne cathedral in 1996.

The 77-year-old cardinal maintains his innocence and is appealing against his convictions. His appeal will be heard in June.