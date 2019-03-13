Latest NewsInternational

Child Sexual Abuse: A Catholic Cardinal jailed

Mar 13, 2019, 08:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Australia, a senior Catholic Cardinal has been jailed. Cardinal George Pell has been jailed for six years after being convicted of sexually abusing two boys.

The former Vatican treasurer is the most senior Catholic figure ever to be found guilty of sexual offences against children.

A jury found Pell guilty, last year, of abusing the 13-year-old choir boys in a Melbourne cathedral in 1996.

The 77-year-old cardinal maintains his innocence and is appealing against his convictions. His appeal will be heard in June.

Tags

Related Articles

Are you an Indian or Chinese? Handwriting Analyst AI can tell

Jul 5, 2018, 11:01 pm IST

China developing most advanced ‘Guided Missile Frigate’ for Pakistan

Jan 2, 2019, 03:46 pm IST

Actress murdered in home; culprits identified by police

Feb 4, 2018, 05:00 pm IST
Morning-Sex

Reason Why women dislike having sex in the morning

Oct 7, 2018, 11:43 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close