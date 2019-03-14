Honda to bring new four editons soon

It is good news for Honda lovers. The honda motorcycles and scooter company has decided to launch new four editions of existing motorcycles in India.

The first one being the ABS edition of most sold Honda Unicorn. This comes under 150 CC section. Other than this, other models like CB shine, CB dream Delux, Navi have been reincarnated with new equlaizer and combo break system. The features and specifications can be said new generation because it meets technology with accuracy.

The anti-lock braking system is the most distinct feature with separate these editions from contemporaries of the same segment. Apart from the ABS system Honda also offers tubeless tires, blue tinted instrument cluster and a comfortable seal chain.

The new edition unicorn will have an amount 78,815 ex-showroom Delhi. The new CB Shine and CB dream Delux which offers a combined breaking system and equaliser will cost 58,338 ex-showroom Delhi.

The Navi will cost 47,110 ex-showroom Delhi