After China Blocks India’s Bid to Blacklist Masood Azhar “Boycott Chinese Products” Trends on Twitter

As for the fourth time China blocked the bid to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, #BoycottChineseProducts grabbed the top slot in Twitter’s top trends.

Twitteratis urged people of India to boycott Chinese products as a mark to show patriotism and showcase zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also called for a ban on Chinese goods in the country.

“Supporters of Masood Azhar, #China and the people of the country, we should boycott them politically, socially and economically. China only knows the language of trade. Financial boycott is stronger than war,” he tweeted.

“Boycott Chinese products for supporting terrorism. As a citizen of india,i wont buy those products anymore. I did my part,its your turn Being as a PM of india @narendramodi you should take some strict action to teach them a lesson” said one Twitter user.

“Honestly I love the idea. But not the most practical one. I do that really think we are there yet production wise. Most of us will have to throw away the devices we have. Plus many can only offer Chinese product. But I love the sentiment.” said another

The Jaish-e-Mohammed is already a proscribed terror group which is responsible for a number of terror attacks in India. The proposal for the designation of its chief Masod Azhar, was moved by France, the UK and the US on Februray 27, days after the JeM carried out a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.