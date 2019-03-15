Latest NewsSports

Federation Cup Athletics: Kamalpreet Kaur wins gold in discus throw

Mar 15, 2019, 10:49 pm IST
In Federation Cup Athletics, Kamalpreet Kaur won a gold medal in the women’s discus throw event. Kaur also qualified for the Asian Championships in the process on the opening day of Federation Cup in Patiala today.

Kamalpreet of Punjab emerged triumphant with a final throw of 60.25 metres which is better than the Asian Championships qualifying standard of 58.50 meters.

Shivpal Singh also booked a berth in the next month’s Asian Championships in Doha in men’s javelin throw by crossing the qualifying standard set by Athletics Federation of India.

