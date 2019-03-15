Forex: Indian rupee gains 24 paise against US dollar

In the Forex market, the Indian rupee rose 24 paise to close at 69.10 against the US dollar. Forex traders said the dollar’s weakness against its key rivals overseas and easing crude prices strengthened the market sentiment domestically.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic unit opened at 69.28 and advanced to a high of 69.03 during the day. It finally settled at 69.10, a rise of 24 paise against the dollar over its previous close. The rupee on Thursday had strengthened by 20 paise to close at 69.34 against the US dollar. On a weekly basis, the domestic currency has added 104 paise. This is also the fifth consecutive week of gain for the local unit.