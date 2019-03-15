Latest NewsInternational

Gun fire in christ church; Bangladesh- New Zealand match revocated

Mar 15, 2019, 11:46 am IST
On behalf of a gunman who opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, the third test between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been cancelled.

The New Zealand cricket association and its Bangladeshi counterpart jointly took the decision to revocate the match.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe,” New Zealand cricket tweeted.

The Reports assert that between nine and 27 people were killed during the gunfire but the death toll is not confirmed.

