South Africa, Mozambique and Malawi Ravaged by Floods

At least 126 people were killed in Mozambique, Malawi and South Africa after heavy rains affected nearly 850,000 people across southeast Africa, officials and the U.N. said, prompting calls for emergency aid.

Mozambique cabinet spokeswoman Ana Comoana said the “government has decreed a red alert due to the continuing rains and the approach of the tropical cyclone Idai, expected to reach the country between Thursday to Friday”.

There are 111 people with injuries, 18 hospitals destroyed, 938 classrooms destroyed and 9,763 students affected. More than 168,000 hectares of crops were also destroyed, the government spokeswoman added. Authorities have ordered the compulsory evacuation of people living in flood-prone areas.

“Sixteen accommodation centres have been opened in the provinces of Zambezia and Tete to accommodate the displaced,” Comoana said

Chipiliro Khamula, spokesman for Malawi’s Department of Disaster Management, said 56 deaths had been recorded as of Tuesday, as well as 577 injuries.