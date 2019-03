The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Meghalaya High Court judgment convicting ‘The Shillong Times’ editor Patricia Mukhim and publisher Shoba Chaudhuri in a contempt case.

The top court stayed the operation of the judgment by which the high court had also imposed a fine of 2 lakh rupees each on the editor and the publisher.

The case relates to an article published by the paper on the perks and facilities for retired judges and their families.