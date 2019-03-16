Becoming bald-headed? “Bank” your hair to fend off baldness

Are you that kind of person who is worried about your hair loss? Do you think you will end bald in your 30’s? Do not get panic. ‘Hair clone’ headquartered in Britain have an eternal remedy for this. They are storing cells from your hair follicles like a depositing bank.

The cells collected from the hair follicles are allowed to multiply in number in the lab so that the person who has deposited can use them later. This will help the user to get back his thick strong hairs.

“This would be future insurance for your hair” the team behind the innovation comments.