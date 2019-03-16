Court punishes a man for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old kid in lift

Dubai court punished a 30-year-old Pakistani man for assaulting a minor boy living on Dubai. The court sentenced the man to 3-month captivity in Dubai jail and deportation afterwards.

The man who seems to be a jobless person had tried to assault outside the kid’s apartment. He first went towards the kid and tried to appeal through his talks. Meanwhile, he tried to grab the infant’s private parts which made him run from the spot. The man who continued to the lift again tired laid his hands over the kid. The kid who left the lift sexually harassed, registered a case against the man with the help of his parents. During the investigation, he 30-year-old man admitted that he has sexually harassed the kid.