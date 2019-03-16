NEW ROYAL ENFIELD TRIAL BROTHERS; “Trials 350 & 500; Details leaked.

The Royal makers have recently released a teaser video revealing the beauty and majesty of their new popular machines “Bullet Trials 350 and Trials 500”; which are Scrambler type motor vehicles.

Now a new report from an automobile magazine has revealed the images and details regarding the upcoming scamblers. The leaked images reveal that there are numerous differences from other variants of bullets from the same segment.

The Trials 350 and the Trials 500 will be based on RE’s Classic range.

IN-Depth DETAILS

1. THE TRIALS 350 AND 500 WILL BE A NEW INCARNATION OF CLASSIC AND STANDARD VARIANTS.

The bike maker has done serious changes over the Standard and Classic models though. What we can determine from the leaked pictures is that the Trials feature upswept exhaust pipes and the fenders at both the ends differ from the Standard and Classics.

2. SAME ENGINE AS CLASSIC 350 & 500

The Trial brothers are powered by the same engines as there in the Classic variant range. While the 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor churns out 20PS of power and 28Nm of torque, the 499cc motor produces 27.6PS of power and 41.3Nm of torque. Both engines come paired to five-speed gearboxes.

3. TRIAL BROTHERS WOULD BE SINGLE SEATER

From the teaser and leaked pictures the Trial variants might have a single seat.

4. PRICE

We can expect that both the Trials variants would cost around Rs 10,000 over the models on which they are based.

To be more precise, the prices to around Rs 1.6 lakh and Rs 2.1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Trials 350 and 500, respectively.