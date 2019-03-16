Latest NewsSports

SAFF Women Football Championship: Nepal beat Bangladesh

Mar 16, 2019
In women football, the host Nepal defeated Bangladesh by 3 – 0 in the 5th South Asian Football Federation, SAFF Women’s Championship. Both Nepal and Bangladesh has secured their semi-final berth. Nepal secured top position in the Group by winning both the matches and Bangladesh got second place by defeating Bhutan.

Defending Champion India and Sri Lanka have also entered into the semi-final from Group B by winning their previous match against the Maldives. Both teams will play against each other in their last group match tomorrow. India have an unbeaten record in SAFF championship, winning the trophy four times in the past.

