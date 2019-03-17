New Zealand Mosque Attack: Five Indians confirmed dead,death toll rises to 50

Five Indians were killed in the terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch, the Indian High Commission confirmed on Sunday. Two others who are confirmed dead were of Indian origin. The police also said the death toll has risen to 50 as one more victim was found at one of the shooting scenes and the prime suspect, identified as Brenton Harrison Tarrant, was believed to be the lone gunman in the massacre.

According to the Indian High Commission, Indians who lost their lives in the terror attack have been identified as Maheboob Khokhar, Ramiz Vora, Asif Vora, Ansi Alibava and Ozair Kadir. “With a very heavy heart we share the news of loss of precious lives of our 5 nationals in ghastly terror attack in #Christchurch (sic),” the tweet from the Indian High Commission read. The High Commission also set up a dedicated webpage to expedite visa for family members of Christchurch victims.