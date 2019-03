The horror film lovers are happy to hear the new title for the third film of Anabella series. The third part of the film series has been now announced as “Annabella comes home”. It was warner bros who announced the same through publishing a video.

Dary Dauberman, who penned the first two movies of the Annabelle series, will make his directorial debut with this film.

Actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will follow their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren respectively.