Athletics: Gopi Thonakal qualifies for World Athletics Championships

Mar 19, 2019, 07:44 pm IST
In the marathon, India’s Asian champion Gopi Thonakal has qualified for the World Athletics Championships to be held in the Qatari capital Doha in September-October this year. He achieved qualification after finishing 11th in the Seoul International Marathon, clocking his personal best time of 2 hours 13 minutes 39 seconds.

The Seoul International Marathon is a world-class IAAF Gold label event. Gopi’s time was the second-best ever by an Indian after the four-decade-old national record of 2 hours 12 minutes, held by Shivnath Singh.

