Athletics: Gopi Thonakal qualifies for World Athletics Championships

In the marathon, India’s Asian champion Gopi Thonakal has qualified for the World Athletics Championships to be held in the Qatari capital Doha in September-October this year. He achieved qualification after finishing 11th in the Seoul International Marathon, clocking his personal best time of 2 hours 13 minutes 39 seconds.

The Seoul International Marathon is a world-class IAAF Gold label event. Gopi’s time was the second-best ever by an Indian after the four-decade-old national record of 2 hours 12 minutes, held by Shivnath Singh.