Ex-porn actress Mia Kalifa gets engaged

Mar 19, 2019, 07:37 am IST
Mia Khalifa’s is engaged now. This has been confirmed by the former Porn star. The news has now shocked the fan mates. She has reported that she had entered into a relationship with Robert Zanderberg, who is from Sheffey, Sweden. It was through her Instagram account which she has acquainted about her marital status.

