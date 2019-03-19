Ex-porn actress Mia Kalifa gets engaged

Mia Khalifa’s is engaged now. This has been confirmed by the former Porn star. The news has now shocked the fan mates. She has reported that she had entered into a relationship with Robert Zanderberg, who is from Sheffey, Sweden. It was through her Instagram account which she has acquainted about her marital status.
Related Articles
These Indian celebrities reason behind death still remains mysterious
Feb 25, 2018, 11:34 pm IST
See this Week’s Worst Dressed Bollywood Celebrities
Nov 19, 2018, 01:34 pm IST
Some interesting pictures; before and after: you can also try
Jan 9, 2018, 02:24 pm IST
Bollywood actress Zareen Khan denies Rumours With Pakistan Cricketer
Oct 9, 2018, 10:27 am IST
Post Your Comments