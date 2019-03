In forex market, the Indian rupee Tuesday sliped down by 43 paise to close at 68.96 to the US dollar . The Indian rupee on Monday had surged by 57 paise to close at an over seven-month high of 68.53 against the US dollar.

TheFinancial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 68.5847 and for rupee/euro at 77.8185. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 91.0069 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 61.66.