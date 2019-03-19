“My husband has beaten me severely, so I left cine world”; Chandra Laxman responds to false propaganda.

Chandra entered the film industry through AK Sajan’s film “Stop Violence”. She made her second entry as Sandra Nellikad through ‘ Mini screen’ and captured many middle peer groups. Chandra Lakshman is a well-known through her innovated presentations in television channels and films. The actor, who has been in Malayalam serials has taken a break from acting for the past two years.

” When I took a long break from Malayalam industry, everyone said I was forced to withdraw my account inclined to my husband’s decision. He gave me no freedom. This is what that has been spreading through youtube” says the actress. The star says she has never said like this in her entire life till date and she is asking why she would tell like this even without getting married .?

The actress has opened up her mind in a programme ” Onnum Onnum Moonu” hosted by Rimi Tomy.

When Rimi asked why this was happening to someone who did not even get married, Chandran replied they would not have any work.

Chandra who had made everlasting performance in Malayalam cine world has now engaged in Tamil and Telugu serials.