After 30 years of rule Kazakhstan President resigns

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has announced his resignation after nearly 30 years in power. The 78-year old Nursultanhad ruled the country since it emerged from the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.

In a televised address last night, Nazarbayev said, the decision was not easy but he wanted to help a new generation of leaders. He said the Chairman of the Kazakh Senate would take over.

The announcement came less than a month after the President sacked his government, citing a lack of economic development despite the country’s vast energy resources.