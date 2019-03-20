Latest NewsInternational

After 30 years of rule Kazakhstan President resigns

Mar 20, 2019, 08:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has announced his resignation after nearly 30 years in power. The 78-year old Nursultanhad ruled the country since it emerged from the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.

In a televised address last night, Nazarbayev said, the decision was not easy but he wanted to help a new generation of leaders. He said the Chairman of the Kazakh Senate would take over.

The announcement came less than a month after the President sacked his government, citing a lack of economic development despite the country’s vast energy resources.

