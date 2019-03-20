 Forex: Indian rupee closed 68.83 against US dollar

In forex market today, the Indian rupee closed 68.86 against US dollar. The Indian rupee recovered by 13 paise. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the domestic currency opened lower at 69.11 a dollar and gained to touch the day’s high of 68.72. It finally settled at 68.83 per dollar, up 13 paise over its previous close.
