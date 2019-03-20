General Election : BJP moves election commission against AAP

BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Aam Aadmi Party alleging that they are violating the model code of conduct by trying to incite communal tensions.

A delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta and BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri met election commission Wednesday afternoon and submitted a memorandum. They urged the election commission to take action against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and others involved in violating the model code of conduct.

Gupta also accused the AAP of making phone calls to voters and telling the voters that their names have been d from voter lists.