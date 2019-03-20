Latest NewsIndia

General Election : BJP moves election commission against AAP

Mar 20, 2019, 07:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Aam Aadmi Party alleging that they are violating the model code of conduct by trying to incite communal tensions.

A delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta and BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri met election commission Wednesday afternoon and submitted a memorandum. They urged the election commission to take action against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and others involved in violating the model code of conduct.

Gupta also accused the AAP of making phone calls to voters and telling the voters that their names have been d from voter lists.

Tags

Related Articles

Footballer Emiliano Sala’s body is to be returned to Argentina

Feb 13, 2019, 11:43 am IST

Modi is Prime Time Minister, not Prime Minister ,says Rahul Gandhi

Feb 22, 2019, 03:20 pm IST
former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Why was former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS?

Jun 12, 2018, 06:44 am IST
Divyanaka-Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi looks absolutely stunning in purple outfit: See Pics

Nov 5, 2018, 01:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close