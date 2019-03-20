Indian-origin Jagmeet Singh creates history by entering Canadian parliament

Jagmeet Singh, an Indian-origin Canadian citizen created history in Canada by entering the Canadian parliament. He thus becomes the first non-white leader of a major opposition party in the country to make his debut in House of Commons of Canada. Jagmeet Singh is the leader of the New Democratic Party. Singh was elected in federal by-elections held on February 25.
Related Articles
National Human Rights Commission : Jaideep Govind appointed Secretary General
Jan 15, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Pulwama Terror Attack: Nepal express solidarity with India; Hundreds Nepalese hold protests
Feb 23, 2019, 10:18 pm IST
Pather Panchali ranks fifteen in BBC ranking
Nov 3, 2018, 12:30 pm IST
Superstar Rajinikanth join hands with Megastar Mammootty after 26 years
Nov 25, 2017, 09:59 pm IST
Post Your Comments