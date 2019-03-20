Latest NewsInternational

Indian-origin Jagmeet Singh creates history by entering Canadian parliament

Jagmeet Singh, an Indian-origin Canadian citizen created history in Canada by entering the Canadian parliament. He thus becomes the first non-white leader of a major opposition party in the country to make his debut in House of Commons of Canada. Jagmeet Singh is the leader of the New Democratic Party.  Singh was elected in federal by-elections held on February 25.

