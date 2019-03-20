Samjhauta Express Blast Case: Court acquitted all four accused

The NIA Special Court on Wednesday acquitted all four accused in the Samjhauta Blast case. A special court in Panchkula, Haryana has declared the verdict. A total of 68 people died in Samjhauta train blast in 2007. In that 43 were Pakistan citizens. The blast in the India-Pakistan train took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when it was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last station on the Indian side.

Apart from former RSS activist SSwamiAseemanand, the others acquitted in the case are Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary. Aseemanand, who was charged in three terror attack cases a decade ago, was accused of providing logistic support to the persons who carried out the blasts.

The three other accused — Ramchandra Kalsangra, Sandeep Dange and Amit — could not be arrested and were declared proclaimed offenders. Aseemanand was out on bail, while three others were in judicial custody.

The NIA had charged the accused with murder and criminal conspiracy, and under the Explosive Substances Act and the Railways Act.

Earlier in the day, the special court dismissed a Pakistani woman’s plea to examine blast eyewitnesses from her country, terming the prayer as “devoid of any merit.”Pakistani woman Rahila Wakeel, the daughter of a blast victim, Muhammad Wakeel of Dhingrawali village in Hafizabad district of Pakistan had moved the court on March 11 seeking examination of the blast eyewitnesses from her country.S he had contended that her co-nationals either did not receive proper summonses from the court or were denied visas by authorities to appear before it.