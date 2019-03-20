UAE and India working to provide cheaper rate for air travel to UAE

Indian and UAE have initiated plans to make cheaper air travel rate to UAE from India. The UAE Ambassador to India, Dr Ahmed Al Banna has informed this. He informed that the UAE government was working with its India to make air travel to the UAE cheaper for tourists and visitors. He was talking at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

He told that there was a discrepancy between supply and demand for seats on flights from Indian airports to those in the UAE. The current number of 1,068 flights between the two countries with a weekly capacity of 168,000 seats does not meet the demand. Dr Al Banna stressed that Indians were now the second largest ethnic group of visitors to Dubai in terms of hotel room occupancy.

Under Indian rules, the open skies policy applies only to flights below 5,000 km radius. Since the Flying distance between India and the UAE is shorter than the said radius, UAE air carriers are at a disadvantage compared to European and American carriers which fly beyond the 5,000 km ceiling and enjoy the benefits of open skies in capacity and flight frequency. “Our airlines also need open skies,” Dr Al Banna stressed.

The UAE has progressively relaxed visa rules for Indians who wish to visit Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other locations for business, leisure or in transit stopovers. More steps are underway to increase two-way traffic air-traffic, he added.