Here is the First Underwater Restaurant in Europe. Take a Look

Europe’s first underwater restaurant opens in Norway on Wednesday with more than 7,000 customers booked in to eat among the fish.

One of the founders of the new enterprise which opened this month, Gaute Ubostad said: “We’ll attract tourists from all over the world. That is our goal.”

Entering Under initially feels like going into a sauna, as wooden planks cover its upper section, but an eight-meter flight of stairs leads down to a large dining area that sits about 40 guests, walled by a gigantic transparent window to the ocean.

Traedal Thorsen said the construction can cope with very harsh weather and is shaped in such a way that it can withstand what he called “the wave of the century”.