MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America Launched In India : Price and Features

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 18.73 lakhs, surprisingly cheaper than the standard 800 RR, which retails at Rs. 18.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). Whereas, in the USA, the America edition is priced at USD 200 (Rs. 14,000/-) more than the standard version.

The America edition gets seats that are draped in red colour with the robust fuel tank painted in blue. Few white accents are also painted to complete the American look. Each bike comes with an ‘America Special Edition’ sticker with a production run number. A certificate of authenticity is also provided from the Italian motorcycle manufacturer. The 1975 MV Agusta S America 750 is the source of inspiration for the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America edition.

There are no mechanical changes done to this bike, it still comes powered by the monstrous 798cc, in-line three-cylinder engine that sits inside a steel trellis frame, churning out 140 BHP of power at 12,300 RPM and 87 Nm of torque at 10,100 RPM. The middle-weight supersport motorcycle has a dry weight of just 175 kgs, making it extremely light for its segment. The bike uses Marzocchi USD forks up front and Sachs monoshock at the rear. It is retailed via Kinetic owned Motoroyale showrooms in the country with limited sales and service outlets.

