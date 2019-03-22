19-year-old arrested for raping 14-year-old neighbour girl

A 19-year-old formative years was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his 14-year-old neighbour in Naharpur Rupa space.

Identified as Dinesh, the accused was produced in a city courtroom on Wednesday and despatched to 14-day judicial custody. According to the police, Dinesh had visited the woman’s house on around 2pm Friday and on discovering her on my own, pressured himself on her and raped her.

“He allegedly lined the woman’s face with a pillow to stop her from screaming,” an officer stated.

However, the woman’s brother — who was out for work — returned house to assemble something when he noticed Dinesh fleeing. The woman’s brother right away informed his father, who works as a labourer. When the daddy returned house, the 14-year-old woman published her ordeal.

On Saturday, the woman, along side her father, approached the police and filed a criticism in opposition to Dinesh.

An FIR was registered in opposition to Dinesh underneath Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Manesar police station on Saturday and a manhunt was introduced to nab him. Neighbours and locals too joined the woman’s family to look for Dinesh however as he had no longer returned house since Friday, they have been left clueless.

However, police were given a tip-off that Dinesh had been observed within the neighbourhood, where he was later arrested on Tuesday.

“He was produced in a city courtroom on Wednesday and despatched to judicial custody,” stated an officer stationed at Manesar police station.

This is the third incident reported within the city within the final 4 days when minors have been assaulted and raped through their neighbours.