India set to test fire Next-Gen Anti-Radiation Missile

India’s maiden attempt to develop a New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (NGARM) has finally picked up momentum.

Scientists with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are warming up to undertake the pending trials of this stateof-the-art missile without further delay.

Its user—the Indian Air Force (IAF)—feels that the DRDO must fasttrack the project.

Early this year, the DRDO had claimed that the NGARM was successfully launched from a Sukhoi-30 MKI for the first time over Bay of Bengal.

Parameters such as control guidance, aerodynamics and propulsion without a seeker were tested during this maiden trial held on January 18.

This is the first time an indigenous anti-radiation missile system is being developed within the country.