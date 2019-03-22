Malayalam movie nominates for Rome Prisma Awards 2019

Malayalam film “Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmaar” is the only film to be nominated from India for the Rome Independent Prisma Awards.

The winner will be declared on April 4.

Produced by U.A.E-based Aries Group, headed by marine engineer Sohan Roy, it’s a CSR initiative as the group has committed 75 per cent of the revenue from the film for building homes of those who lost their dwellings in the floods that hit the state last year. The remaining 25 per cent has been pledged for those people who suffered losses and are working in the film industry.

The film tells the tale of the life of common people in a village named Aickarakkonam that traces the 5,000-year-old system of natural healing called Ayurveda, which is enjoying a major resurgence across the globe.

The film, directed by Biju Majeed, features 175 new faces.