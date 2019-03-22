SAFF Women’s Football Championship: Indian women’s won their fifth title

In women’s football, India has clinched the SAFF Women’s Championship for the fifth time in a row, defeating hosts Nepal 3-1 in the final at Biratnagar. In the first half, Dalmia Chhibber of India scored the first goal of the match which was equalled by Nepal’s Sabitra Bhandari at the 33rd minute.

In the second half, Grace Dengmei scored the second goal at 63rd minute and Anju Tamang scored the third and decisive goal in the 76th minute. This was India’s 23rd straight victory in the championship since its inception in 2010.