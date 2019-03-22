Two teenage Hindu Girls Kidnapped in Pakistan

wo teenage Hindu girls from Pakistan were allegedly abducted from Ghotki in Sindh, on the eve of Holi, on Wednesday, 20 March. The girls – Reveena and Reena – are 16 and 14 years old, respectively.

The following day, on Thursday, 21 March, people from the Hindu community took to the street to protest against the Ghokti police’s refusal to file an FIR.

Community leader Mukhi Shiv Menghwar told The Express Tribune that “it was not free will and the girls were, in fact, kidnapped and forcibly converted.”

However, Karachi’s Central Police Office claimed that the two girls recorded a video in which they alleged that they left their home on their own and that they have embraced Islam “without any pressure,” reported Pakistan Today.