Cool drinks sold via streets must follow code of cleanliness, says Food Safety Authority

Mar 23, 2019, 03:15 pm IST
As the sun becomes more radiant coming days the streets all over India would be getting ready in providing short term refreshment. There are serious issues related to the same. Numerous complaints are registered against many minor small scale vendors for using unhygienic water and spoiled fruits for making coolers. To keep conditions under control the district Medical Officer has conducted inspection in Trivandrum city.

The team has issued notice to those ventors who have failed to follow the code of cleanliness. The inspection team has warned th state government regarding the same. They have gathered samples from the shops for further examination. The DMO has also provided many regulations for the vendors.

