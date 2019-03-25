Latest NewsIndia

‘If Congress wins this election by mistake, Pakistan will celebrate Diwali’, says Chief Minister

Mar 25, 2019, 04:23 pm IST
‘Gujarat Cheif Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani have come criticizing Congress. If accused that if Congress win then Pakistan will celebrate. And on MAy 23 when Narendra Modi will become victorious then Pakistan will mourn, Rupani said. He was talking at BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Rail’ at Mehsana. ” If Congress win this election by mistake, then Pakistan will celebrate Diwali”.

Rupani also criticised Sam Pitroda for demanding proofs for Balakot air strike. The opposition is insulting defence forces. Everybody in the world knows that Pakistan gives shelter to terrorists, but Pitroda the master of Rahil is asking proofs. Congress, Communist, Maoist, Naxalites, Corrupt people, terrorists, Mayawati, Akhilesh all are against Modi, the Gujarat CM said.

