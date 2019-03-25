Naked man tries to board plane claiming nudity makes him more ‘Aerodynamic’ : Watch Video

A Video footage shows a naked man standing absolutely naked, covering his private parts in the queue of boarding a Ural Airline plane.

The staff nabbed him and he was detained by the police. The reason he chose to go without any clothes was to feel more comfortable on the flight.

According to the witnesses, he claimed that he was more aerodynamic without any clothes on him.

The man, whose identity is withheld was not obviously not allowed to board the flight by the officials. He also did not show any signs of being drunk. According to an eye witness quoted to REN TV, “He shouted that he was naked because clothing impairs the aerodynamics of the body. He flies with more agility when undressed.” The man was originally from the Russian port city of Yakutsk. He was detained by the police and taken to the medical room of the airport. He was even hospitalised in the medical facility.