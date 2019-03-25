Latest NewsInternational

Naked man tries to board plane claiming nudity makes him more ‘Aerodynamic’ : Watch Video

Mar 25, 2019, 02:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Video footage shows a naked man standing absolutely naked, covering his private parts in the queue of boarding a Ural Airline plane.

The staff nabbed him and he was detained by the police. The reason he chose to go without any clothes was to feel more comfortable on the flight.

According to the witnesses, he claimed that he was more aerodynamic without any clothes on him.

The man, whose identity is withheld was not obviously not allowed to board the flight by the officials. He also did not show any signs of being drunk. According to an eye witness quoted to REN TV, “He shouted that he was naked because clothing impairs the aerodynamics of the body. He flies with more agility when undressed.” The man was originally from the Russian port city of Yakutsk. He was detained by the police and taken to the medical room of the airport. He was even hospitalised in the medical facility.

Tags

Related Articles

Justice CS Karnan arrested from Coimbatore !

Jun 20, 2017, 09:03 pm IST
militants attack police turf

Militants attack in police post near temple

Apr 26, 2018, 01:58 pm IST
messi and ronaldo

You cannot talk about Messi in Ronaldo’s house!

May 15, 2018, 07:02 pm IST
Isha-Ambani-Wedding-Recepti

Inside pics from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s Wedding Reception: See Pics

Dec 15, 2018, 10:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close