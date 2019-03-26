Deepa Malik, First Indian Woman to Win a Medal in Paralympic Games Joins BJP

Deepa Malik, first Indian woman athlete to win Paralympics medal joined the BJP with the party claiming that her presence will strengthen the organization.

She joined with the ruling party of India amidst the presence of the party’s Haryana unit chief Subhash Barala, and general secretary Anil Jain, who is in charge of its affairs in the state.

“We welcome her into the party. She is an inspiration for all of us. She has made the country proud,” Jain said.

Deepa Malik had said that she will continue to participate in national and international events in shot put and javelin throw, but she will not compete in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.