Forex: Indian rupee rises

Mar 26, 2019, 11:58 pm IST
In the forex market, the Indian rupee rose 10 paise to close at 68.86 against US dollar. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened strong at 68.88 against the greenback but surrendered the gains to slip to a low of 68.98.

