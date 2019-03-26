Latest NewsSports

IPL: Chennai Super Kings need 148 runs against Delhi Capitals

Mar 26, 2019, 11:28 pm IST
Chennai Super Kings have chased down 148 runs for the win over Delhi Capitals. The Delhi capitals had a score of 147runs losing six wickets in 20 overs.It was Dwayne Bravo who picked up three wickets for the Chennai team.

Earlier, Prithvi was dismissed for 24 when the innings started. Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Delhi capitals tried for a rescue operation along with Shikhar Dhawan. But in the 12th over, Iyar (18) trapped by Tahir Elbi under his spell.

The Hitmaker Pant cannot make himself up to the expectation as he was dismissed by Dwanye Bravo. Dhawan has scored his half-century in between. Dhawan was dismissed by Bravo in the first ball of 17th over.

