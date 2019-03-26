Latest NewsInternational

Media Is “Enemy Of The People” says Donald Trump After the Mueller Report

Mar 26, 2019, 10:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

American President Donald Trump has called the mainstream media the “enemy ” and “the opposition party ” after the Mueller report cleared him of collusion, accusing journalists of covering the Russia probe unfairly.

“The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE. For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion,” he tweeted his twitter account.

Trumph had once used the term ” Enemy of the people” used to describe the media saying that they does not give accurate coverage.

This time, Trump is referring to the two-year probe led by special prosecutor Robert Mueller into Trump’s opaque links with Russia and suspicions that his 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russian agents in attempts to influence the election in his favor.

Tags

Related Articles

Instagram adds new feature for live video broadcasts

Sep 22, 2017, 04:05 pm IST

Need For Speed: Train 18 is India’s Fastest Train. Guess Its Speed

Dec 27, 2018, 09:41 am IST
Katrina Kaif Hot Photoshoot

Rare Photo-shoot pics of Katrina Kaif

Mar 29, 2018, 04:27 pm IST

Srilankan Hot actress Piumi to debut in Mollywood film: See her controversial pics

May 28, 2018, 03:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close