Media Is “Enemy Of The People” says Donald Trump After the Mueller Report

American President Donald Trump has called the mainstream media the “enemy ” and “the opposition party ” after the Mueller report cleared him of collusion, accusing journalists of covering the Russia probe unfairly.

“The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE. For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion,” he tweeted his twitter account.

Trumph had once used the term ” Enemy of the people” used to describe the media saying that they does not give accurate coverage.

This time, Trump is referring to the two-year probe led by special prosecutor Robert Mueller into Trump’s opaque links with Russia and suspicions that his 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russian agents in attempts to influence the election in his favor.