The forest officials have arrested four men for keeping wild boar meat in their home. Officials report that they have seized the meat from their home which have been hunted from the forest. Shalal Joseph, Varghese Joseph, Gireesh and Bhaskaran were arrested. Police says there are two more people to be arrested who have been absconding. They were arrested under the leadership of Thamarassery Forest Range Officer C Abdul Latif.