Gujarat ATS seizes 100 kg drugs from Pakistani boat off Porbandar coast

Indian Coast Guard along with Gujarat ATS chased down a Pakistani boat and seized 100 kg heroin off Porbandar coast near Gujarat on Tuesday. News Nation has learnt that the boat was sent from Gwadar Port in Pakistan. After the mid-sea operation, the security agencies arrested 9 men and blew up the boat. According to Times of India report, the agencies believe that that the drug was to be delivered to two brothers in Porbandar.

The mid-sea operation comes after the the Indian Coast Guard on March 17 commissioned an interceptor boat at Porbandar as part of its efforts to strengthen the security umbrella of the West coast, officials said. An official release had said that Indian Coast Guard Ship C-437 would “strengthen the security umbrella of the West coast and also help augment patrolling to prevent illicit activities such as infiltration, smuggling and illegal fishing”.

It had said that the boat, at 27.80 metres in length with a displacement of 106 tonnes and a maximum speed of 45 knots, was capable of undertaking multifarious tasks such as surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue as well as rendering assistance to boats in distress at sea.

“It is provided with advanced navigational and communication equipment which gives it the capability to respond to any maritime situation,” officials said.