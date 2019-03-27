India to Bangladesh cruise service will start from Friday

A cruise service from India to Bangladesh will start from Friday. The cruise service through the Sunderbans to Dhaka will begin from the coming Friday. The Ministry of External Affairs informed this to the media.

Secretary of External Affairs Ministry, Vikram Doraiswami said, the move aims to strengthen inland waterway routes between the two countries. He said, apart from it, people would have the option to travel through the Sunderbans on a luxury vessel up to Dhaka and back with border formalities being done at the crossing points in both countries.

This cruise will help in the movement of goods between the two countries. Goods from India can go in the cheapest possible form up to Narayanganj and Dhaka in Bangladesh, by using this cruise.