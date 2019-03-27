Watch; Pope Francis doesn’t want anyone to kiss his papal ring

In the video, we could see Pope Francis repeatedly tries to prevent those devotees who are trying to kiss his papal ring. Worshipers one after another attempt to touch the jewelry but the Pope is doesn’t allow anyone to kiss or touch it. Pope smiles and stubbornly resists.

Kissing the Ring of the Fisherman — also known as the Piscatory Ring — is seen as a show of loyalty to the pope.

It is unclear why Pope Francis was so against anyone kisses the ring as he greeted worshippers in Loreto, Italy, on Monday.

Experts say he and his predecessors have done this before in the past.