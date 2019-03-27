Latest NewsInternational

Watch; Pope Francis doesn’t want anyone to kiss his papal ring

Mar 27, 2019, 11:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

In the video, we could see Pope Francis repeatedly tries to prevent those devotees who are trying to kiss his papal ring. Worshipers one after another attempt to touch the jewelry but the Pope is doesn’t allow anyone to kiss or touch it. Pope smiles and stubbornly resists.

Kissing the Ring of the Fisherman — also known as the Piscatory Ring — is seen as a show of loyalty to the pope.

It is unclear why Pope Francis was so against anyone kisses the ring as he greeted worshippers in Loreto, Italy, on Monday.

Experts say he and his predecessors have done this before in the past.

Tags

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS! MANIKARNIKA PRODUCERS’ REPLY

Feb 6, 2018, 02:42 pm IST

After a long time, Parineeti Chopra along with Arjun Kapoor

Feb 6, 2018, 11:42 am IST

Sanjay khan’s autobiography ignores Zeenath Aman

Nov 6, 2018, 07:51 pm IST

Kamal Haasan meets Election Commission for party’s registration

Jun 20, 2018, 05:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close