What affect does using a cell phone before bed have on your sleep pattern and your brain overall?

We’ve all been guilty of spending too much time binging on Netflix shows or reading on our laptops, eReaders or smartphones right before bedtime. Instead of relaxing us, all too often we discover that it’s a lot more difficult to fall asleep. That’s because being exposed to a screen light can seriously disrupt natural sleep patterns and can even be more harmful to our health.

According to a study from Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, using an iPad or a similar electronic device directly affects users’ alertness for the next day. The same is true when you use a mobile device late at night.

“Artificial light from electronic devices affects alertness, sleepiness and reduces the level of melatonin,” says Anne-Marie Chang, PhD, an associate neuroscientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who worked on the research. The research compared the sleeping patterns of those who read printed books versus those who read from a device with artificial light.

Lack of sleep is also associated with a number of other ailments. For example, research indicates that people who get less sleep (six or fewer hours a night) have higher blood levels of inflammatory proteins than those who get more. The C-reactive protein, which is associated with risk of heart attack, was higher in people who got six or fewer hours of sleep a night. Getting a good night’s sleep can also increase creativity, help athletic performance, sharpen attention span, decrease stress levels and fight depression.