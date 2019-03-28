Latest NewsInternational

15 Houthi rebels killed in attack

Mar 28, 2019, 07:44 pm IST
In Yemen, the government forces have killed around 15 Houthi rebels in an encounter. The Houthi rebels attacked the army sites in Almazhar area of the northern province of Saada in Yemen. The security forces repelled against the rebels. In the attack, many rebels are injured. Three soldiers were also injured.

In Yemen, the army with the aid of the Saudi military has advanced to several strongholds of Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to support Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after Houthi rebels forced him into exile and seized much of the country’s north, including the capital Sanaa.

